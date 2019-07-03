Some projects under Can Tho city's development plan have been completed. (Photo: VNA)

The Mekong Delta city of Can Tho will begin or complete construction of many key infrastructure projects from now until the end of 2019, according to the city’s ODA project management unit.The projects are a part of a city development plan and a Mekong Delta development project.In July, the city will start construction on the Can Tho River embankment project, which is part of the city's development plan.Tran Hoang Na Bridge project will take bids before the end of July and construction is expected to start at the end of the year.The bridge project has a total investment of 700 billion VND (30 million USD). Nearly 90 percent of site clearance on Tran Hoang Na street in Ninh Kieu district, where the bridge will be located, has been completed.The city will also start construction on An Binh resettlement area in Ninh Kieu district in October.After 22 months of construction, the Quang Trung Bridge will be put into use in November.Huynh Thanh Su, director of the city's ODA project management unit, said the unit has been working with other units to relocate existing technical infrastructure facilities such as electricity and water works.-VNA