Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)



Can Tho (VNA) – The Mekong Delta city of Can Tho collected over 28.5 trillion VND (1.23 billion USD) to the State budget last year, heard a conference hosted by the municipal State Treasury on January 6.



Of the figure, over 11.3 trillion VND was domestic revenue, or 102 percent of the estimate assigned by the Finance Ministry and 94 percent set by the municipal People’s Council.



Revenue from export-import reached 641 billion VND, or around 120 percent of the estimate, down 6 percent year-on-year.



As of December 31, the State expenditure surpassed 29.9 trillion VND, more than 11.4 trillion VND was from State budget and the remaining from local budget.



Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Nguyen Van Hong said the city will offer all possible support to help the municipal State Treasury fulfil assigned tasks.



Deputy Director of the Can Tho State Treasury Huynh Quang Tuan said the municipal State Treasury will manage the State budget fund closely and safely, improve its role and responsibility for financial-budget task, step up the progress of disbursing capital for basic construction this year.



Of over 191 billion VND earmarked for support to those hit by COVID-19, more than 170 billion VND was disbursed.



On the occasion, the State Treasury of Ninh Kieu district received an emulation flag from the Finance Ministry for its achievements in emulation movement of the financial sector for 2019./.