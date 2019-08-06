At the event (Photo: VNA)

Can Tho (VNA) – A conference welcoming Singaporean and Malaysian firms took place in the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho on August 6.



Speaking at the event, Managing Director of Business Media International and head of the Malaysian delegation Dato William Ng hailed Can Tho as the most promising locality in the southwest with the best and most abundant workforce, convenient transportation infrastructure, a gateway to the Lower Mekong River basin and an important inter-regional and international transportation hub.



Can Tho is also highly appreciated for its investment policies in education, health care, tourism, biotechnology, information technology and logistics services.



The official added that the event affords both sides a chance to share experience and facilitate technological transfer.



Managing Director of Malaysia’s Koay Kah Seng Enterprise expressed interest in expanding investment in real estate, energy and trade in Can Tho, including building wind, thermal and solar power plants to turn Can Tho into the first locality in the region to use clean and renewable energies.



He also proposed developing public facilities using modern technology in waste and wastewater treatment.



Director of Malaysia’s EZ Flex Consulting Company Leong Yi Whye suggested assisting local companies in market access, capital mobilisation, and listing on foreign stock bourses. He also wished to connect with domestic law consultancy offices to facilitate Malaysian investment in Can Tho.



Business Director of Vietnam Halal Company Ramlan Osman introduced Halal certificate for food used by Muslims at the event.



Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Truong Quang Hoai Nam also committed all possible support to Singaporean and Malaysian investors.-VNA