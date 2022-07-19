Can Tho cooperates with RoK group in renewable energy
Chairman of the People’s Committee of Can Tho city Tran Viet Truong had a working session with visiting chief of the office of the Republic of Korea (RoK)’s SK Group Wang Min-lyu on July 18.
The two sides discussed the studying, proposing and implementation of green hydrogen production and supply projects to develop Vietnam's pilot hydrogen supply chain in Can Tho; attract customers using hydrogen to invest in a RE100/Net Zero standard industrial park.
Currently, many other cities in Vietnam have small projects related to hydrogen production for export. With the project between SK Group and the Vietnamese Government on hydrogen production, the group aims to produce and sell it domestically in Vietnam, Wang said, adding that other businesses can take advantage of this platform to develop other industries in the country.
Wang suggested both sides consider cooperating on Nitrogen fertiliser production because it is suitable for the Mekong Delta and Can Tho in particular.
SK Group also wants to cooperate with Can Tho in investing in the application of artificial meat production technology, and production of energy battery production, he added.
The mayor of Can Tho said that when the clean hydrogen energy production project is pending the Prime Minister's consideration, SK Group and Can Tho can immediately cooperate in an organic fertiliser production project and in building an information technology centre in the Mekong Delta.
In addition, Can Tho is interested in collaborating with the group in the fields that are strengths of the group./.