The groundbreaking ceremony of Can Tho City Oncology Hospital (Source: nhandan.com.vn)

– Chairman of the People’s Committee of Can Tho city Vo Thanh Thong had a working session on November 14 with Csaba Balogh, Minister of State for Public Administration under Hungary’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade, to discuss bilateral cooperation prospects.Csaba Balogh spoke highly of the socio-economic development potential of the city which is the centre of the Mekong Delta region.Regarding the agricultural field, the official suggested Can Tho consider importing several fish varieties with high productivity from Hungary.The Hungarian side will work with the locality to provide assistance for farmers in foodstuff costs, pond dredging, aeration machines, and technical documents, he stated, adding that if the model proves successful, it can be expanded to the entire Mekong Delta region.Hungary will encourage travel agencies and associations and local enterprises to intensify cooperation activities and support the city in tourism promotion, Balogh committed.He also called on the municipal authorities to help promote Hungary’s tourist attractions such as Buda Castle, Lake Neusiedl and Heroes’ Square to locals.In the healthcare aspect, Hungary is aiding the construction of the 500-bed Can Tho City Oncology Hospital with a total capital of over 1.7 trillion VND, or 70.5 million EUR.According to him, the hospital focuses on not only treating, but also preventing cancer with cutting-edge equipment that serves the early detection of cancer.About the hospital’s progress, Thong said that construction on the hospital started in October 2017, and it will be put into operation next year.As for the guest’s proposals, Thong affirmed Can Tho city and the Mekong Delta region always attach importance to consolidating and developing relations with Central and Eastern Europe nations, among which Hungary is a priority partner.He expressed his hope that Can Tho and Hungary will step up their comprehensive partnership, and promote two-way trade, and asked Hungary to support its enterprises in visiting Can Tho to learn about the city’s investment environment, thus contributing to boosting bilateral ties.-VNA