Can Tho eyes logistics, hi-tech agriculture cooperation with RoK
Participants at the working session (Photo: VNA)Can Tho (VNA) - Officials of the People’s Committee of Mekong Delta Can Tho city on May 16 had a working session with a delegation from the Korea - Asia Economic Cooperation Association (KOAECA) led by its chairman Lee Kim-kee, focusing on logistics and hi-tech agriculture cooperation in the time to come.
The two sides discussed orientations for cooperation in the fields of tourism, investment in logistics and seaport infrastructure, aviation, and hi-tech agriculture, especially logistics and agriculture-farm processing projects that Can Tho is going to implement in the coming time.
Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Tran Viet Truong said the city is preparing to invest in many projects and it hopes to cooperate with KOAECA in developing logistics systems serving the consumption of farm produce of the Mekong Delta region.
Can Tho has planned to set up a logistics centre for linkage, production, processing and consumption of agricultural products in the region, which will cover an area of 3,300 ha, he said.
The draft project is being urgently completed to submit to the Prime Minister for approval in May, he revealed.
In addition, the Government has also approved an another grade-II logistics centre in Can Tho, which will cover 242 ha of land in Cai Cui port in Cai Rang district, Truong said, adding that the city is also building a plan of a 1,000-ha airport city.
Truong suggested KOAECA help connect Can Tho with Incheon city of the Republic of Korea (RoK), and encourage RoK firms to research, survey, and invest in the "airport city" project in Can Tho.
Can Tho also asks KOAECA to invite Korean businesses to invest in the Can Tho hi-tech industrial park, especially in digital transformation, to help Can Tho speed up its development, Truong said.
Can Tho boasts the Vietnam - RoK industrial technology incubator, which has been operated for five year, Truong said, expressing the hope that KOAECA will visit and support activities of the establishment in the time to come.
KOAECA chairman Lee Kim-kee said that his agency will cooperate closely with Can Tho in terms of agriculture, logistics and seaports, and aviation and tourism.
In agricultural cooperation, KOAECA will transfer technology and provide finance, while Can Tho only needs to issue permits, and provide land and labour, he said.
KOAECA will also provide finance for developing airports, highways, and seaports to effectively speed up infrastructure building, he added.
Can Tho is home to 14 investment projects from the RoK with a total registered capital of 261 million USD. The RoK ranked second among countries and territories investing in the Mekong Delta city, mainly in production and trade./.