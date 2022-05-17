Business HCM City wishes to see more investment activities from Austrian firms: official Ho Chi Minh City wants to see more investment promotion activities from Austrian enterprises to tap on the sides’ cooperation potential, said Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Vo Van Hoan while receiving a business delegation from Austria on May 16.

Business Reference exchange rate kept unchanged on May 17 The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,160 VND/USD on May 17, unchanged from the previous day.

Business RCEP to improve Vietnam’s access to large consumer markets: Standard Charter Bank The Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), which entered into force on January 1, 2022, is expected to boost Vietnam’s export and improve its access to large consumer markets, according Standard Chartered Bank.