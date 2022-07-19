At the meeting between Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Duong Tan Hien (right) and Thok Sokhom, Under-Secretary of State at the Cambodian Ministry of Tourism. (Photo: VNA)

Can Tho (VNA) – Officials from the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho and Cambodia’s Ministry of Tourism discussed ways to further promote bilateral cooperation in fields where both sides have strengths, especially in tourism, at a working session in Can Tho on July 19.



Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Duong Tan Hien highlighted the fruitful development of Vietnam – Cambodia relations across all fields in recent years, especially tourism cooperation, noting that Vietnam regularly ranks second in terms of the number of tourists to the neighbouring country.



Many Vietnamese tourists including those from Can Tho are looking for tours to Cambodia which boasts tourist attractions such as the Royal Palace, Golden Temple, Silver Pagoda, Putskiri Pagoda and Angkor Wat Complex, he said.



The two countries’ tourism sectors are considering ways to connect the tourist port of Kampot in Cambodia with Phu Quoc in the Mekong Delta province of Kien Giang and other Vietnamese localities to create attractive tourism routes and products, Hien added.



In Can Tho, the Cambodian Ministry of Tourism has organised tourism promotion programmes, he said, expressing his hope that the Cambodian side will support Can Tho in fostering tourism cooperation with partners in Cambodia in the coming time.



For his part, Thok Sokhom, Under-Secretary of State at the Cambodian Ministry of Tourism, showed his pleasure when the two countries' tourism sectors reconnected, and his impression about tourist destinations imbued with the typical characteristics of southern culture in Can Tho.



He spoke highly of the medical tourism model in Can Tho in particular and Vietnam in general, noting that the rate of Cambodian people choosing Vietnam as a medical tourism destination remains high.



The official suggested coordinating between his agency and Can Tho to jointly organise cultural exchange activities, thus promoting tourism cooperation between Cambodia with Can Tho and Vietnam in general./.