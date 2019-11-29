Culture - Sports SEA Games 30: VN female footballers beat Indonesian sisters 6-0 Vietnam beat Indonesia 6-0 in the second match of Group B on November 29, winning the first ticket to the women’s football semifinals at the ongoing 30th Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 30).

Culture - Sports Vietnam takes part in flag raising ceremony at SEA Games 30 The 30th Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 30) officially kicked off on November 29 morning with a flag raising ceremony held at the Athletes’ Village in the New Clark City sports complex in the Philippines.