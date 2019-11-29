Can Tho hosts Vietnam-Japan culture, trade exchange
The 5th Vietnam-Japan culture and trade exchange programme to mark the 45th anniversary of diplomatic ties between the two countries kicked off in the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho on November 29.
At the launching ceremony (Source: http://daidoanket.vn/)
In his opening speech, Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Dao Anh Dung highlighted the strong and comprehensive development of Vietnam-Japan cooperation and friendship, stating that Japan is a reliable and important partner of Vietnam.
Municipal authorities are striving to actively promote cooperation with partners and localities of Japan in many fields, he said.
Through the programme, Can Tho hopes the close relations between the two countries will be further strengthened, and it will serve as a bridge to connect Can Tho with more Japanese investors and tourists.
Japanese Consul General in Ho Chi Minh City Kwaue Junichi said the event offers a good chance for people and enterprises of Can Tho to understand more about Japan’s culture, thus forming Vietnam-Japan trade projects in the future.
The four-day event sees 136 booths from over 200 Japanese firms, featuring farm produce, tourism, accommodation service, consumer goods, souvenir and education.
It contributes to promoting Can Tho’s culture and people, and tourism potential, as well as helping local enterprises set up partnership with Japanese enterprises.
In the framework of the programme, a forum on business cooperation, a job festival and a tourism promotion workshop will be organised./.