Business Vietnamese, Thai, Lao businesses beef up partnerships The first Thailand-Vietnam-Laos Business Forum was held in Thailand’s Udon Thani province on November 28, attracting 300 management officials and Vietnamese businesses from the three countries.

Business Delivery remains permanent part of life: Grab report Delivery remains a permanent aspect of post-pandemic life in Southeast Asia including Vietnam, Grab’s Southeast AsiaFood and Grocery Trends 2022 report says.

Business Hong Kong expert pins high hope on Vietnam's consumer market potential Vietnam's consumer market has great potential to grow, and the country has shown good resilience after the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Corey To, an economist from the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (China).

Business Bamboo Airways records highest punctuality in November Bamboo Airways ranked first among domestic airlines in on-time performance (OTP) in November with a rate of 96.9%, according to the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV).