Can Tho, Hungary enhance cooperation in high-tech agriculture, infrastructure building
Chairman of the People’s Committee of the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho Tran Viet Truong and Hungarian Ambassador Baloghdi Tibor compared notes on measures to promote cooperation in high-tech agriculture and infrastructure construction during their meeting on November 29.
Chairman of the People's Committee of the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho Tran Viet Truong (R) and Hungarian Ambassador Baloghdi Tibor (Photo: VNA)
At the meeting in Can Tho, the two sides also sought ways to speed up the building of the Can Tho Oncology Hospital with a total investment capital of nearly 1.72 trillion VND (69.46 million USD), of which 57 million EUR (59.13 million USD) is soured from the Hungarian Government’s official development assistance (ODA).
Truong said the construction was set to last from 2015 to 2022, yet it remains pending due to some reasons, including the COVID-19 impact, prompting the Vietnamese Government to issue a decision, extending the work until the end of 2026.
The official noted his hope that the ambassador will provide necessary support to contribute to ensuring the project progress, while working to bring more Hungarian businesses to invest in Can Tho in such priority areas as agricultural and aquatic processing, manufacturing, high-tech agriculture, IT, infrastructure building and trade.
Tibor, for his part, said Can Tho holds a lot of potential in different sectors, noting that the city’s exports to Hungary this year doubled that in the previous year, and many Hungarian firms want to invest in the locality.
He described the Can Tho Oncology Hospital as a demonstration of the intensive and extensive cooperation between the two countries, pledging that Hungary will step up the review and handle obstacles to accelerate the construction.
Both Hungary and Can Tho boast strengths in farm produce and agricultural processing, but they have differences in types of products, he said, stressing that collaboration in this field would benefit the two sides.
According to the Can Tho Department of Foreign Affairs, Can Tho has exported 660,000 USD worth of goods to Hungary this year, mainly rice and aquatic products./.