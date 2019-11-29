Can Tho int’l travel mart 2019 opens
National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan at the event (Photo: VNA)
Can Tho (VNA) – National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan cut the ribbon to launch the Can Tho International Travel Mart 2019 in the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho on November 29.
The three-day event is co-hosted by the Vietnam Tourism Association, the municipal People’s Committee and the Mekong Delta Tourism Association.
Nguyen Hong Son, deputy head of the Economic Commission of the Party Central Committee, said the event will contribute to promoting tourism in the Mekong Delta and strengthening the linkage between the region and major economic hubs of the country in tourism development, towards turning the Mekong Delta into a tourism hub on the national and global scales.
Themed “Travelling the Mekong Delta with the whole country”, the fair attracts over 350 travel and tourism promotion agencies from the Republic of Korea, India, Cuba, Japan, Thailand and Malaysia, and 25 cities and provinces nationwide.
With more than 320 stalls, the fair will introduce tourist products and destinations, as well as witness the signing of deals between domestic and foreign firms.
On the occasion, the online reservation system was put into operation via the fair’s website at www.vitm.vn
Sideline events such as the forum “Mekong Delta tourism development”, seminar “Mekong Delta tourist products” and a ceremony to honour outstanding individuals and travel agencies of the Mekong Delta this year will also be held./.
