Can Tho, Italy discuss measures to promote ties
Authorities of the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho and Italian Consul General in Ho Chi Minh City Enrico Padula held a working session on August 26 to discuss ways to promot bilateral ties, especially in hi-tech agriculture, manufacturing and processing, transport, logistics, finance-banking, and preservation of cultural heritage values.
Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Nguyen Van Hong informed the guest about Can Tho’s existing strengths, saying that the city is strong in services and agriculture, including rice, fisheries, fruits and animal husbandry.
The city is making the best use of advantages regulated in the National Assembly’s Resolution No.45/2022/QH15 on piloting special mechanisms and policies for its development, he said.
Hong wished that in his position, the Italian Consul General will step up the signing of cooperation agreements between Can Tho and Italian localities, as well as popularise the city’s investment environment to Italian investors, particularly in hi-tech agriculture, manufacturing and processing, transport, logistics, finance-banking and apparel.
With Italy’s strengths in museum and movie, he hoped that the Italian Consulate General will partner with Can Tho to hold screenings of Italian films, photo exhibitions and concerts while assisting the city in preserving museums and upholding cultural heritage values.
Padula agreed with Can Tho’s proposals and vowed to hold economic and cultural activities linking the two countries’ localities together on the occasion of the 50th founding anniversary of bilateral diplomatic ties next year.
According to the municipal Department of Foreign Affairs, the city earned over 3 million USD from exports to Italy last year, mostly aquatic products, apparel, handicrafts, farm produce and processed ones while spending 1.33 million USD on imports, including pharmaceutical materials, agricultural drugs and vet medicines.
In the first half of this year, its export revenue to Italy hit 79 million USD, predominantly rice, aquatic products, farm produce and processed ones. Meanwhile, imports stood at 0.36 million USD, mostly pharmaceutical materials./.