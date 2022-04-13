Can Tho, Japan discuss economic cooperation
Leaders of the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho met with a visiting delegation from the Japanese Consulate General in Ho Chi Minh City on April 13 to discuss a range of potential cooperation, particularly in economic development.
Secretary of the municipal Party Committee Le Quang Manh informed that the city grew 5.7 percent in the first quarter of this year, becoming one of localities with highest growth rate nationwide.
Manh stressed his wish to further receive assistance from the Consulate General for the sides’ collaboration in various sectors, especially investment in economic development, transport infrastructure, and education and training.
He said Can Tho hopes Japanese investors to accelerate the progress of a high-speed railway project connecting the city to HCM City; and the Japan International Cooperation Agency to pay attention to a project on building the O Mon bridge that links Can Tho, Kien Giang, Vinh Long and Dong Thap.
Currently, Can Tho has six Japanese-funded projects worth some 1.35 billion USD.
Manh suggested the Consulate General sustain 2022 forums that inform Japanese investors on Can Tho’s business climate and attract their investment in the city.
He also wished that the bilateral cooperation in science education could be exploited and expanded, especially in supporting academic exchanges and creating favorable conditions for young scientists to access to new scientific knowledge from Japan.
This year, Can Tho creates favourable conditions for airlines to open routes linking the city to Tokyo and Osaka in a bid to promote relations and economic development cooperation with Japan, he noted.
Watanabe Nobuhiro, head of the Japanese delegation, recommended Can Tho hold investment promotion conferences in HCM City and Japan.
According to official data, Can Tho exported 169.34 million USD worth of goods to Japan last year. The figure for the first two months of 2022 was 23.49 million USD./.