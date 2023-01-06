The fest is one of the highlights in a chain of tourism activities to promote traditional cultural values of Can Tho city.

The highlight of the three-day event is a hot-balloon festival, offering visitors a chance to enjoy the city from above.

Other activities are arts performance, cultural and sports events, tourism promotion programmes, and a photo exhibition spotlighting the vitality of Can Tho.

Ninh Kieu boasts great potential for trade and tourism development.

The district’s tourism sector has made great strides in 2022, welcoming 4.6 million visitors (accounting for nearly 90% of the total number of tourists to Can Tho), and raking in over 85 million USD in revenue./.

VNA