Can Tho, Lao capital beef up agricultural cooperation
Leaders of Can Tho and the Lao capital Vientiane agreed to strengthen the localities’ agricultural cooperation at a meeting in the Vietnamese Mekong Delta city on December 14.
Secretary of the Can Tho People's Committee Nguyen Van Hieu (R) and Secretary of the Party Committee and Chairman of the People's Council of Vientiane Anouphap Tounalom at their meeting in Can Tho on December 14 (Photo: VNA)
At the meeting, Secretary of the Party Committee and Chairman of the People’s Council of Vientiane Anouphap Tounalom said he is impressed by Can Tho’s strong development and expressed his hoped that initiatives and policies serving the sides’ comprehensive cooperation will be implemented more extensively, with a focus on the development of the farming sector.
The official proposed the delta city increase scholarships for Lao students to study agriculture at Can Tho University and other local institutions with strengths in farming.
Secretary of the Can Tho People's Committee Nguyen Van Hieu stated that Vietnam has approved a strategy for sustainable agricultural and rural development, and the Vietnamese Government is implementing a programme to develop one million hectares of high-tech agriculture, ensuring that farmers' income increases by at least 30% compared to the traditional model. Research and technology transfer activities in the field are being vigorously promoted, especially in the Mekong Delta.
On the same day, the Lao delegation toured some agricultural institutions, schools, and businesses in Can Tho./.