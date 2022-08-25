Can Tho, Lao province look to boost comprehensive cooperation
Officials of the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho and Champasak province of Laos discussed measures to strengthen bilateral comprehensive cooperation during their meeting in Can Tho on August 24.
Delegates of Can Tho and Champasak attend the meeting. (Photo: VNA)
Le Quang Manh, Secretary of the Can Tho Party Committee, said the city will enhance more comprehensive cooperation activities with Lao localities in the coming time, including promoting the re-signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on cooperation with Champasak in the fields of politics, human resource training, investment - economic development, friendship and social security.
Can Tho will develop relationships with Laos's diplomatic missions in Vietnam to coordinate in organising friendship meetings, seminars, forums, seminars and cultural exchange events, he noted.
Regarding investment, the city will also further expand investment and trade bonds with Lao partners; and create all conditions for businesses of the two sides to exchange information, conduct market research, and foster business and investment cooperation.
Manh said Can Tho wants the two sides to enhance the exchange of educational managers, pupils and students between the two countries.
The city strives to speed up the opening of a Can Tho - Vientiane air route, contributing to tourism development and promoting the image of land and people of the Mekong Delta region to Lao friends, he went on.
For his part, Vilayvong Bouddakham, Secretary of the provincial Party Committee and Governor of Champasak, said cooperation between the two localities in 2022 – 2026 will pay attention to human resources training, economic development, and friendship and social security.
The two sides are committed to supporting and creating favourable conditions for investors in the fields of production and processing of agro-forestry products, exploitation of natural resources, transportation, and tourism./.