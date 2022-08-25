Politics Vietnamese, Thai associations help to boost people-to-people exchange The 11th annual joint meeting of the Vietnam-Thailand Friendship Association (VTFA) and the Thailand-Vietnam Friendship Association (TVFA) was held in Bangkok on August 24.

Politics ☀️ Morning digest August 25 The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Minister of Public Security pays courtesy calls on Lao leaders Vietnamese Minister of Public Security Gen. To Lam paid courtesy calls on General Secretary of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party Central Committee and President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith and Lao Prime Minister Phankham Viphavan in Vientiane on August 24, as part of his working visit to the neighbouring country.

Politics Insignia presented to UNDP Resident Representative in Vietnam President of the Vietnam Union of Friendship Organisations (VUFO) Ambassador Nguyen Phuong Nga presented the insignia “For Peace, Friendship among Nations” to UNDP Resident Representative in Vietnam Caitlin Wiesen in Hanoi on August 24.