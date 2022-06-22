Can Tho leader receives Mozambican guest
Secretary of the Can Tho municipal Party Committee Le Quang Manh hosted a reception for a high-ranking delegation of the Mozambican Assembly led by its President Esperanca Laurinda Francisco Nhiuane Bias, on June 22 afternoon.
During the meeting, Manh expressed his belief that the relationship between Can Tho and the Mekong Delta region in general and Mozambican partners will be stronger in the coming time.
The Mozambican official’s visit to Vietnam, and Can Tho in particular, will help create great changes in the bilateral relations, he said.
For her part, the Assembly President spoke highly of the good relationship between the two countries’ legislative bodies through the Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation between Vietnam and Mozambique.
The two countries have more opportunities for cooperation in the coming time, she said.
She took the occasion to thank Vietnam for electing Mozambique to the post as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council, and for sharing experience.
After the meeting, the Mozambican delegation visited Southern Fishery Industries Co., Ltd in Binh Thuy district, which specialises in producing animal feed and processing Tra fish for export. The main markets of the firm are Spain, Brazil, Peru, Canada, China, and Japan. Its average export turnover reaches 40 million USD per year./.