The European Union (EU)'s border closure to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has not yet had a significant impact on goods circulation, said an official from the Ministry of Industry and Trade.

The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,242 VND per USD on March 19, up 10 VND from the previous day.

Experts are optimistic about industrial property development prospects in Vietnam, given the country's rapid integration and improving investment climate.

Vietnam Airlines has been carrying nearly 600 passengers who finished their quarantine period for COVID-19 in Can Tho city and Quang Ninh province back to Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City free of charge.