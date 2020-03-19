Can Tho looks to accelerate public investment disbursement
Secretary of the municipal Party Committee Tran Quoc Trung speaks at the event (Photo: baocantho)
Can Tho (VNA) – Authorities in the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho held a meeting with municipal departments and agencies on March 18 to discuss the disbursement of public investment for key local works in 2019 and to launch their 2020 disbursement plan.
Speaking at the event, Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Le Quang Manh asked for 90 percent of the disbursement plan to be completed by late 2020.
The Department of Planning and Investment was assigned to review the progress of commitment delivery by investors. In case they fail to disburse capital on schedule, they will be removed from the list of investors for 2021-2025 projects.
According to the department, only 2.1 trillion VND (91,300 USD) out of the nearly 5.7 trillion VND had been disbursed as of the late December, or about 42 percent of the yearly target.
Vice Chairman of the committee Dao Anh Dung said most projects had encountered difficulties in compensation and support for resettlement.
He suggested investors hire independent consulting firms capable of appraising land prices.
Director of the municipal State Treasury Vu Hai Son also called on local authorities to follow recommendations by State inspection and auditing units to avoid contradicting with medium-term public investment plans./.
