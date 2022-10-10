A corner of Can Tho city (Photo: Internet)

Can Tho (VNA) - The Mekong Delta city of Can Tho will improve transport infrastructure and issue special policies to attract businesses, especially those from the Republic of Korea (RoK), said Min Moon-ki, Commercial Attaché of the Republic of Korea (RoK) Embassy in Vietnam.

Min, who led a delegation from the Korea Institute for Advancement of Technology (KIAT), had a working session with the provincial leaders on October 10, during which the two sides discussed cooperation opportunities in such fields as new energy, hi-tech agriculture and export of rice and aquatic products.



He said as many Korean firms want to invest in new agriculture technology, both sides could cooperate in using modern machinery to produce quality rice.



He wished more Vietnamese aquatic products and farm produce, especially rice, would be exported to the RoK in the near future.



According to him, Korean enterprises also expect to develop solar and wind power plants used in industrial production. He hoped that the O Mon thermal power plant would be put into operation soon to draw investment from foreign firms, including those from the RoK.



For his part, Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Nguyen Ngoc He expressed his hope that Min will serve as a bridge linking Korean investors with Can Tho.



In his opinion, RoK firms wishing to invest in hi-tech agriculture should choose the south as their destination.



At the event, the two sides looked into the operation and management of the Vietnam-RoK Agricultural Machinery Centre and the status of the Korea-Vietnam Incubator Park (KVIP) based in Tra Noc 2 Industrial Park in the city./.