Can Tho plans to host festivities to promote tourism
The Mekong Delta city of Can Tho is planning to host many cultural events this year to attract more visitors and promote its tourism.
Cai Rang Floating Market is known as one of the most-visited destinations in the Mekong Delta. (Photo: VNA)
The Phong Dien Ecotourism Festival is expected to be held in Phong Dien district in September.
The event aims to introduce the public to the district’s tourist attractions, such as the Phong Dien floating market, fruit orchards, craft villages, and cultural and historical sites.
During the festival, visitors will have an opportunity to enjoy local foods, folk music and shopping at the floating market.
It will also include a showcase of local fruits and food, handicrafts, and folk games.
Can Tho will also organise the Ninh Kieu Lantern Night Festival by the end of this year.
The highlight of the festival will be an exhibition of floral lanterns at the Ninh Kieu Pedestrian Street by Ninh Kieu Wharf.
The festival will also feature other activities including Ninh Kieu’s specialties, and performances of folk music on the river.
In addition, Can Tho will upgrade its tourism infrastructure, products and services, and build tours connecting the city with neighbouring provinces and big cities such as Ho Chi Minh City.
The city will also join tourism promotion activities in HCM City, and countries such as Thailand and Japan to raise awareness about the city and its potential.
Nguyen Minh Tuan, deputy director of the city’s Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism, said Can Tho was focusing on developing its advantages in ecotourism and community tourism, as well as publicizing its cultural and historical sites.
He added the city would offer training for tourism employees, and create a digital map of the city’s landmarks, an e-book on the city’s cuisine and an application for tourism promotions by this year.
According to the department, in the first half of 2022, Can Tho welcomed more than 3.1 million visitors, up 55% over the same period last year.
Total tourism revenue was 2.1 trillion VND (86 million USD), up 57% compared to the same period last year, reaching 60.1% of the year’s target.
In the first half of this year, the city launched two large festivals: the Southern Cake Festival from April 4-11, and the Cai Rang Floating Market Festival from July 7-9.
The cake festival presented hundreds of traditional cakes, regional specialties and cake-making products from the city and many southern provinces and cities.
The event attracted more than 950,000 visitors, earning more than 380 billion VND (16.3 million USD).
The Cai Rang festival had several activities to honour the beauty and cultural value of the floating market, which began over 100 years ago as a place to sell agricultural produce and local cuisine.
Apart from selling fruits and vegetables from the city, it also offers special products from neighbouring provinces.
The region’s foods, specialties and handicrafts are also sold at the market.
It is open every day from 4am to 9am, and attracts up to 500 boats visiting the kilometre-long market during holidays and festivals.
The market was recognised as a national intangible cultural heritage in 2016./.