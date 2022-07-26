Travel HCM City – favourite summer destination for Vietnamese travellers Ho Chi Minh City is the most popular destination for Vietnamese tourists during this year’s summer holiday, according to digital travel platform Agoda.

Destinations Exploring beauty of Hung Nghia Catholic Church Nam Dinh northern province has the largest population of followers in Catholicism in Vietnam. It is home to famous churches and religious buildings that feature European-style architecture.

Travel Incheon-Da Lat air route resumed A charter flight carrying 141 passengers from Incheon of the Republic of Korea (RoK) landed safely at Lien Khuong International Airport in the Central Highland province of Lam Dong on July 23.