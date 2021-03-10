Travel Vietnam nominated for Asia’s Best Golf Destination 2021 award Vietnam has been nominated for the Asia’s Best Golf Destination 2021 award, the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism (VNAT) said on March 9, calling on people and tourists to vote for the country.

Laguna Golf Lang Co joins network of leading Asian golf courses Laguna Golf Lang Co in the central province of Thua Thien-Hue has become one of Vietnam's first golf courses to join the network of Asian Tour Destinations.

Ecotourism a boon for southeastern region post-pandemic As tourism has borne the brunt of disruptions caused by COVID-19, ecotourism and resort tourism in southeastern localities are being viewed as priorities to trigger a prompt recovery and sustainable development in the sector.

Ban flowers blooming under northwestern skies March is a nice time of year to visit Vietnam's northwest, when the beautiful Ban (Bauhinia) flower season peaks, painting the region white.