The city has asked the Cai Rang District’s People’s Committee to collect statistics on households living on the floating market and conduct research on their needs for clean water, power, restrooms, and other essential needs to improve their living standards.

Can Tho has asked the city’s Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism to work with the city’s Bank for Social Policies to offer soft loans for households doing business at the floating market.

The Cai Rang Floating Market began over 100 years ago as a place to sell agricultural products and local cuisine.

It is open every day from 4am to 9am, and attracts up to 500 boats visiting the kilometre-long market during holidays and festivals.

The market was recognised as a national intangible cultural heritage in 2016./.

VNA