In Can Tho (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – A delegation from the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho led by Chairman of the People’s Committee Tran Viet Truong held a working session with the Vietnamese Embassy in Malaysia on October 10.



Counsellor Thai Phuc Thanh, head of the embassy’s labour management department, said bilateral strategic partnership is opening up investment opportunities for firms.



The Vietnamese Embassy together with the Vietnam Trade Office in Malaysia are ready to offer all possible support to Vietnamese enterprises to enter Malaysia as well as call for investment and consumption of farm produce, which is a strength of Can Tho.



Chairman Truong said the visit aims to seek networking and develop trade and services via learning digital transformation experience from Malaysian businesses to apply in Can Tho in the near future.



He added that Can Tho is offering incentives and support to draw investment in agriculture. The establishment of the Mekong Delta centre for farm produce manufacturing, processing and consumption is expected to make breakthrough for localities to build on their strength in agriculture.



First Secretary of the Vietnam Trade Office in Malaysia Tran Le Dung said Malaysia now ranks 10th among 139 countries investing in Vietnam. With 70% of farm produce being imports, Malaysia is a promising market for Vietnam.



Trade Counsellor Nguyen Phu Cuong pledged to connect Malaysian investors with projects in Can Tho, especially the Mekong Delta centre for farm produce manufacturing, processing and consumption./.