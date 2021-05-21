Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Nguyen Thuc Hien speaks at the meeting. (Photo: VNA)

Can Tho (VNA) - The Mekong Delta city of Can Tho is seeking stronger cooperation with Japan’s Hiroshima prefecture in a range of fields, especially environmental protection and adaptation to climate change, Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Nguyen Thuc Hien has said.

Speaking on May 21 in an online meeting between the committee and Hiroshima’s department of labour, industry and trade, Hien said Can Tho wants the Japanese side to offer technological consultations and introduce suitable companies in regard to the treatment of waste and wastewater from agricultural production.

As many Japanese businesses are shifting their investment to Southeast Asia, Can Tho welcomes Japanese investors to study and invest in fields of potential such as seafood processing technology, information technology, tourism, and energy, he added.

Idei Futoshi, heead of the department’s environment board, said the prefecture wants to step up its business promotions and exchange with Can Tho.

Deputy Director of the Can Tho Department of Natural Resources and Environment Cao Thi Minh Thao said the city seeks exchanges and cooperation with Hiroshima in environmental monitoring, saltwater intrusion warnings, climate change adaptation, and especially the handling of closed solid waste landfills.

She suggested the prefecture continue to consider boosting its engagement with Can Tho in reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

Deputy Director of the Can Tho Department of Industry and Trade Tran Le Binh said the city seeks consultations from Japanese businesses and partners on researching and exploiting hydrogen gas. The city also plans to build an LNG (liquefied natural gas) depot and is looking forward to receiving related consultation, he added.

Deputy Director of the municipal Department of Agriculture and Rural Development Pham Truong Yen said that with an annual seafood output of more than 200,000 tonnes, the city faces many difficulties in wastewater treatment and is interested in circulating technology to optimise its sources of raw materials and by-products while reducing pollution and greenhouse gas emissions.

Nguyen Thi Kieu Duyen, Director of the city’s Centre for Investment Promotion - Trade and Exhibition, said Can Tho has prepared 30 ha of land for Japanese businesses and worked with foreign language centres to teach Japanese, thereby creating more favourable conditions for investment from the country./.