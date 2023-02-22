Can Tho seeks to build new bridge to Dong Thap
The Mekong Delta city of Can Tho has proposed building O Mon bridge over the Hau river to connect the city with Dong Thap province.
Vam Cong Bridge that connects Can Tho city and Dong Thap province (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - The Mekong Delta city of Can Tho has proposed building O Mon bridge over the Hau river to connect the city with Dong Thap province.
According to a document signed by Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Nguyen Ngoc He on February 20 sent to the Ministries of Planning-Investment and Finance, the proposed bridge will have a total length of 5.4km including the access roads, starting at the intersection with National Highway 54 in Dong Thap province and ending at the interchange with provincial road 920 in Can Tho City’s O Mon district.
The project will require nearly 9.2 trillion VND in investment (374 million USD), with over 7.2 trillion VND to be sourced from Japan’s official development assistance loans and the remainder from the city’s budget and other sources.
The province also proposed executing the project in the 2023-2030 period.
O Mon bridge, coupled with a road connecting O Mon district and Thoi Lai district in Can Tho with Giong Rieng district in Kien Giang province and a route linking O Mon and Sa Dec in Dong Thap, will form a regional route and boost socio-economic development in the Mekong Delta region, according to the municipal government.
Can Tho has two bridges over the Hau river. Can Tho bridge connects the city with Vinh Long while Vam Cong bridge links the city with Dong Thap.
However, the city government said that a distance of 50km between the two bridges is not convenient for regional connectivity. Besides, the longer travel time for vehicles increases greenhouse gas emissions, leading to climate change.
As such, the O Mon bridge project will create a safe and effective route, reducing environmental pollution and traffic accidents, the Can Tho government said in the document sent to the ministries./.