A total of 10 tonnes of rice, more than 3,000 face masks, and 3,000 bottles of hand sanitiser are expected to be delivered to 400 Vietnamese-origin and 100 Cambodian households. (Photo: VNA)



Phnom Penh (VNA) – The Mekong Delta city of Can Tho has sent gifts to people of the Vietnamese origin in Cambodia who are in difficult circumstances and affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.



The Vietnamese General Consulate in Cambodia’s Preah Sihanouk province, the Vietnamese Embassy in Phnom Penh, and the Khmer-Vietnam Association in Cambodia received the gifts at the Tinh Bien International Border Gate in Vietnam’s southern An Giang province on August 29.



On this occasion, the consulate also received donations from individuals in the Vietnamese community in Cambodia.



A total of 10 tonnes of rice, more than 3,000 face masks, and 3,000 bottles of hand sanitiser are expected to be delivered to 400 Vietnamese-origin and 100 Cambodian households.



On the day, the consulate sent nearly 3 tonnes of rice to the Khmer-Vietnam Association in Takeo, Kep and Kampot provinces. The remainder are expected to come to people Preah Sihanouk, Kampong Speu and Koh Kong provinces as soon as possible./.