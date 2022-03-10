Society Vietnam on the right track in ensuring gender equality Ambassador of Sweden to Vietnam, Ann Måwe, said she believes Vietnam has posted a range of achievements in ensuring gender equality and is on the right track in this endeavour.

Society ☕ Afternoon briefing on March 10 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency on March 10.

Society Swedish Ambassador: Vietnam on right track in ensuring gender equality The Ambassador of Sweden to Vietnam, Ann Måwe, said she believes Vietnam has posted a range of achievements in ensuring gender equality and is on the right track in this endeavour.

Society National Women’s Congress talks gender equality in external relations Vietnamese women have full positions and potential to play an active part in the country’s reform, heard a working session of the 13th National Women’s Congress on March 10.