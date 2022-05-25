Can Tho striving to become trade centre in Mekong Delta
Can Tho city expects to become the centre of trade and services in the Mekong Delta, with rapid and sustainable development.
A corner of Can Tho city (Photo: VNA)Can Tho (VNA) –
Under a plan on trade development in Can Tho by 2030 with a vision towards 2045 issued by the municipal People’s Committee, the city will serve as a firm launch pad to boost production, build Vietnamese brand names, and protect interests of consumers and businesses.
Can Tho’s total retail sales of goods and services is projected to grow from 8-10 percent between 2021 and 2030, 10-12 percent in 2026-2030, and 12-13 percent in 2031-2045.
The plan targets a strong goods distribution network, supply-demand balance, and e-commerce development with cutting-edge technologies and technical infrastructure.
Revenue from e-commerce is set to rise by at least 10 percent during the 2021-2030 period, with 70 percent of transactions to be conducted online and half of small- and medium-sized enterprises offering services on e-commerce platforms.
In 2031-2045, the retail sales of goods and services via supermarkets, commercial centres and convenience stores will make up 70 percent of the total, and e-commerce will drive the city’s trade.
Can Tho is striving to become trade centre in Mekong Delta. (Photo: VNA)To that end, Can Tho has outlined major tasks and solutions such as consolidating institutions and policies, improving the business environment, reforming trade promotion, enhancing commercial cooperation, developing trade infrastructure, promoting logistics, and taking solutions to boost e-commerce.
It will also work to raise the human resources quality in the sphere, step up the communication work, scientific-technological application and environmental protection in trade activities, and improve State management.
Last year, despite the COVID-19 pandemic, Can Tho still earned nearly 140 trillion VND (6.03 billion USD) from the retail sales of goods and services, up 0.1 percent year-on-year, accounting for 52.46 percent of the locality’s gross regional domestic product (GRDP).
In the first four months of this year, the value stood at 37.28 trillion VND, fulfilling 21.02 percent of the target and up 16.61 percent year-on-year.
Can Tho has taken the lead in the Mekong Delta, and ranked third nationwide, after Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City in this regard./.