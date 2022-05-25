Can Tho is striving to become trade centre in Mekong Delta. (Photo: VNA)

To that end, Can Tho has outlined major tasks and solutions such as consolidating institutions and policies, improving the business environment, reforming trade promotion, enhancing commercial cooperation, developing trade infrastructure, promoting logistics, and taking solutions to boost e-commerce.It will also work to raise the human resources quality in the sphere, step up the communication work, scientific-technological application and environmental protection in trade activities, and improve State management.Last year, despite the COVID-19 pandemic, Can Tho still earned nearly 140 trillion VND (6.03 billion USD) from the retail sales of goods and services, up 0.1 percent year-on-year, accounting for 52.46 percent of the locality’s gross regional domestic product (GRDP).In the first four months of this year, the value stood at 37.28 trillion VND, fulfilling 21.02 percent of the target and up 16.61 percent year-on-year.Can Tho has taken the lead in the Mekong Delta, and ranked third nationwide, after Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City in this regard./.