Can Tho, Swiss delegation discuss green growth, climate resilience
Authorities of Can Tho city and a delegation from the Swiss Embassy in Vietnam led by Ambassador Thomas Gass explored areas of potential cooperation in circular and green economies, renewable energy and climate-resilient hi-tech agriculture, during a working session in the Mekong Delta city on March 11.
Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Nguyen Thuc Hien said Vietnam, including Can Tho, always values the support of the Swiss Government through official development assistance (ODA)-funded projects addressing poverty reduction, environment protection, administrative reform, agriculture, education and training, as well as its assistance for Vietnam in enjoying preferential trade treatment.
He said Can Tho has been actively engaging in cooperation activities with Switzerland, especially in economic field, he said, wishing for further collaboration in areas of Switzerland’s strengths, such as digital transformation, public financial management, urban infrastructure adaptable to climate change, education and training, healthcare, and more.
Can Tho will create favorable conditions for Swiss companies to explore investment opportunities, he said.
Over the past years, Can Tho has benefited from Swiss support for non-governmental projects in education and healthcare. Last year, Can Tho's exports to the European nation, primarily aquatic products, exceeded 556,000 USD.
The discussion further noted the ongoing Phase 3 of the Can Tho City Development Project funded by the Swiss State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO). This project aims to enhance the city's adaptability to climate change, with several components already completed.
Gass, for his part, expressed Switzerland’s interest in sharing experiences in circular and green economies, renewable and solar energy, which are also priorities of Vietnam and Can Tho in particular. Therefore, he wished that both countries would continue increasing cooperation in these areas at both national and local levels.
Highlighting Switzerland's role as a founding member of the Mekong River Commission, he said, through ongoing and past projects, Switzerland has actively supported upstream areas like Can Tho in developing climate-resilient strategies for their core areas./.