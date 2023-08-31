Can Tho to announce 2021-2030 planning, promote investment
The Mekong Delta city of Can Tho has approved a plan to organise an investment promotion conference announcing its 2021-2030 planning with a vision to 2050 in October.
Packaging rice for export at a firm in Can Tho's Thot Not district (Photo: VNA)
To be organised by the municipal People’s Committee, the event is expected to draw 400-600 domestic participants, including leaders of the Government, ministry, central agencies and of such localities as Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, Hai Phong, Da Nang, and those in the Mekong Delta region.
Also attending will be 100 foreign delegates from embassies and consulates general of countries like the US, France, Australia, the Republic of Korea, India, and Singapore, as well as from international organisations.
On the sidelines, an exhibition of local publications and products will take place, investment licences handed over, and cooperation deals signed.
The conference, an activity to mark the 20th anniversary of the centrally-run city, aims to translate into action a series of documents on its development, particularly the Politburo’s resolution on the construction and growth of the city by 2030 with a vision to 2045./.