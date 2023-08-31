Society Tien Giang develops rural eco-tourism to increase revenue The Mekong Delta province of Tien Giang has plenty of advantages to develop tourism, particularly agricultural and rural one. The province is home to many rivers, canals and more than 80,000 ha of specialty fruit orchards, traditional craft villages, and historical cultural relic sites. Tien Giang takes rural and garden ecological tours as one of its key tourism products to promote in the province

Videos Autumn in Hanoi Hanoi has unveiled a plan to host the Hanoi Autumn Festival during September, featuring a plethora of exciting activities, aimed at enhancing tourism during a season that showcases the distinct characteristics of Vietnam’s capital city. Many people have developed a soft spot for Hanoi, especially during the autumn season.

Society Photo exhibition features Da Nang’s development A photo exhibition is underway in the central city of Da Nang to celebrate the 78th anniversary of National Day (September 2).