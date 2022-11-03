Can Tho to build embankment along erosion-prone Tra Noc River
The Mekong Delta city of Can Tho will build an embankment to prevent erosion along the Tra Noc River in Binh Thuy district in 2023-25 at a cost of 270 billion VND (10.9 million USD).
Erosion along the Tra Noc River’s banks has damaged houses in Can Tho city’s Binh Thuy district. (Photo: VNA)Can Tho (VNA) – The Mekong Delta city of Can Tho will build an embankment to prevent erosion along the Tra Noc River in Binh Thuy district in 2023-25 at a cost of 270 billion VND (10.9 million USD).
The funding will come from the central and local governments.
The municipal People’s Committee has allocated 100 billion VND.
It has assigned the Departments of Planning and Investment and Agriculture and Rural Development to oversee the construction and ensure the project is completed on schedule and meets quality requirements.
A two-kilometre embankment will be built along the river between the Xeo May and Rach Chua bridges in Tra An ward.
Nguyen Qui Ninh, head of the Irrigation Sub-department, said the river bank in that section was severely eroded and the embankment would protect infrastructure, properties and lives.
It would also prevent illegal encroachment of the river bank, he said.
The Tra Noc is one of two large rivers in Binh Thuy district and links up with the Hau River, a tributary of the Mekong.
The river’s section in Tra An Ward caused major erosion in 2020-21 that damaged nearly 40 houses.
More than 120 households living along the bank continue to be threatened.
The city is increasingly suffering from erosion along its rivers and canals, which cause severe damage to property, according to its steering committee for natural disaster prevention and control and search and rescue and civil defense.
There have been nine cases of erosion affecting 268 metres so far this year that caused five houses and parts of 16 others to plunge into the river.
The city has undertaken many erosion-prevention projects, including building embankments, and improved the quality of local human resources and facilities for coping with natural disasters.
It has petitioned the National Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control and relevant ministries to allocate funds for building four embankments with a total length of 5,150 metres at a cost of 750 billion VND (30.1 million USD).
They will be built in Binh Thuy and Vinh Thanh districts./.