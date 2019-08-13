The Can Tho waste-to-energy factory (Photo: VNA)

– As many as 3,000 tonnes of waste, which is supposed to be buried at dumping sites in Can Tho city’s Co Do district, will be burned to produce energy on a trial basis, according to local authorities.The burning will be assisted by the EB Environmental Energy Limited Company, which is the investor of Can Tho waste-to-energy factory.The company will pay expenses on waste treatment. Spending on waste transportation will be paid for by the city’s authorities.Deputy Director of the municipal Department of Natural Resources and Environment Nguyen Chi Kien said the Can Tho waste-to-energy factory started its operations in December last year.The waste burning activities of the factory does not release toxic elements and meets Vietnamese standards, according to sample testing results.The municipal People’s Committee has assigned the Department of Natural Resources and Environment to closely follow the amount of ashes discharged from burning the waste.Local authorities of Ninh Kieu, Cai Rang, Binh Thuy and Co Do districts were asked to call on the public to classify waste at its sources.-VNA