At the Tra Noc industrial zone of Can Tho (Illustrative photo: congthuong.vn)

Can Tho (VNA) - The Mekong Delta city of Can Tho will pay due regard to the development of large-scale industrial parks (IPs), Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Nguyen Van Hong has said.

Hong made the remarks during a conference of the city’s industry and trade sector to review activities in 2020 and roll out this year’s tasks, which was held on January 13.

Local authorities will foster the planning of large-scale IPs and work to attract investment from major corporations.

Can Tho has already submitted plans for a 500-ha IP in O Mon district and another on 900 ha in Vinh Thanh district.

The city is also eyeing the development of two IPs covering an area of 500 ha each in Thoi Lai district, which may be built alongside residential areas, shopping malls, and universities.

Its industrial and construction sector expanded 1.69 percent in 2020, Hong noted, adding that only two of six IPs in the city has seen full occupancy rates.

According to the Department of Planning and Investment, there are 251 valid projects at the city’s processing zones and IPs with 1.76 billion USD in registered capital, 64.14 percent of which has been disbursed.

Total revenue of enterprises at the procession zones and IPs was estimated at 1.87 billion USD, hitting 99.91 percent of the set target last year.

More than 35,420 workers were employed at Can Tho’s processing zones and IPs, representing a year-on-year decline of about 3,200.

Some 4.66 million USD was channelled into IPs through two projects last year, while 10 others received additional funding of 5.13 million USD in total./.