Culture - Sports Two Nguyen Dynasty artifacts donated to Thua Thien-Hue province Chairman of the People’s Committee of the central province of Thua Thien-Hue Nguyen Van Phuong on April 1 issued dispatch 3088/UBND-VH approving the reception of two artifacts of the Nguyen Dynasty donated by a company.

Culture - Sports Reading Culture Ambassador Contest 2022 launched The Reading Culture Ambassador Contest 2022 was launched in at the December 19 book street in Hanoi on April 1, part of the activities celebrating the Vietnam Book and Reading Culture Day this year.

Culture - Sports UK official receives Vietnamese artists Vietnamese Ambassador to the UK Nguyen Hoang Long and a delegation of Vietnamese artists paid a courtesy visit to Minister of State at the Cabinet Office of the UK Nigel Adams in London on March 31 on the occasion of the ongoing Vietnam Days in the UK 2022.