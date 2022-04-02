Can Tho to host exhibition on traditional musical instruments of Vietnamese ethnic groups
An exhibition of traditional musical instruments of Vietnamese ethnic groups will take place both online and offline at the Can Tho Museum in the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho from April 7-11, according to the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism.
The event will be jointly organised by the Museum of Cultures of Vietnam's Ethnic Groups and the Vietnam Arts and Culture Exhibition Centre as part of the third National “Don Ca Tai Tu” Festival - Can Tho 2022.
On display will be 100 musical instruments, relevant documents and the images of artisans performing them.
The exhibition aims to introduce richness, diversity and uniqueness of musical instruments of ethnic groups across the nation.
Through the event, organisers hope to honour the national cultural identity; and promote Vietnam’s art forms that were recognised by UNESCO as world cultural heritages in general, and the art of Don ca tai tu in particular.
Visitors can also visit the event virtually on the websites http://trienlamvhnt.vn and http://sovhttdl.cantho.gov.vn from April 9 - May 30.