Inspecting the food processing area of a restaurant. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Mekong Delta city of Can Tho topped the country’s food safety rankings for agro-forestry-fishery products in 2021, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.



The city ranked first with 94 points. It was followed by Hoa Binh and Bac Lieu which held 1st and 9th places in the previous rankings.



Notably, the southern province of Long An fell from third place to eleventh, while Hanoi moved from fourth to 31st on the list.



Last year, 36 out of 63 provinces and cities were considered to have “good food safety management”, while the rest were in the “qualified” group.

The rankings are based on a set of criteria and follows the assessment process issued by the Ministry of Agricultural and Rural Development in 2015.



Five elements make up the criteria to score localities: efficiency of inspections and punishments of food safety violations; dissemination and education aiming to raise people’s awareness of law implementation; directing food safety management; food safety management, and developing safe food supply chains./.