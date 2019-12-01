Culture - Sports Vietnamese archers qualify for Tokyo Olympics Vietnamese archers Do Thi Anh Nguyet and Nguyen Hoang Phi Vu have qualified to compete at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

Culture - Sports Can Tho hosts Vietnam-Japan culture, trade exchange The 5th Vietnam-Japan culture and trade exchange programme to mark the 45th anniversary of diplomatic ties between the two countries kicked off in the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho on November 29.