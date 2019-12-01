Can Tho University students win Vietnam-Japan Beauty Contest
The highest prizes of the 8th Beauty Contest Vietnam-Japan were awarded to three students of the Can Tho University during the final held in the city on November 30.
Le Thi Cam Tien (centre) is crowned at the contest (Photo: VNA)
Le Thi Cam Tien was crowned at the contest while Phan Thi My Nhien and Huynh Vo Uyen Nhi were named the first and second runners-up.
The contest, organised by Japanese firm Brainworks Asia, was part of activities during the Vietnam-Japan Cultural and Trade Exchange and the 46th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic ties.
Eight contestants present at the final were selected from 20 beautiful girls in the semifinal. They took part in personal introduction and talent competitions.
According to the organising board, the winners will attend tourism and investment promotion activities in Japan, have opportunities to study and work in Japan, and become the brand representatives of the contest./.
