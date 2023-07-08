Business Bac Giang lychees enter Thailand’s major shopping malls The first batch of Bac Giang lychees exported to Thailand via the official channel has been introduced to Thai consumers by The Mall Group at its seven shopping malls.

Business Real estate market is expected to recover in H2 The domestic real estate market is forecast to recover in the second half of the year thanks to policies issued so far in 2023.

Business Vietnamese firms urged to shift to official cross-border exports The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) is collecting opinions on amending and supplementing a number of articles of Decree No. 14/2018/ND-CP detailing border trade activities in order to speed up the shift to official export.

Business Ba Ria – Vung Tau to become national marine economic hub The southern coastal province of Ba Ria-Vung Tau aims to become a national marine economic hub and a maritime service centre of Southeast Asia by 2050.