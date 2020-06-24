National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan shakes hands with a voter in the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho (Photo: VNA)



Can Tho (VNA) - Voters in the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho voiced hopes of speeding up transport projects and preventing river bank erosion, during their meeting with National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan on June 24.



They also shared their opinions on personnel tasks, anti-corruption measures, the implementation of welfare policies for those who contributed to the national revolution, exemptions and reductions to agricultural land use taxes, the criteria for building new-style rural areas, identifying poor and near-poor households, and investments in health, education, and transport.



The top legislator agreed with voters that transport infrastructure in the delta still faces an array of difficulties, adding that the Government is concerned about investing in the building of the Trung Luong - My Thuan Expressway and My Thuan 2 Bridge, which are under construction.



“The National Assembly and the Government want to accelerate the building of the expressway, so that it opens in 2022,” she said during a meeting with voters after the recently-concluded 9th session of the NA.



While meeting with retired local officials, Ngan said the NA has passed the Law on Planning and that mapping out residential planning and zoning off rice production areas are necessary measures.



Can Tho should grasp the spirit of Politburo Resolution No 45 on building and developing the city and of Government Resolution No 120 on promoting sustainable development in the Mekong Delta in response to climate change.



She noted that tackling river bank erosion is an urgent task, adding that the State has put forth financial support mechanisms for localities to address the consequences of natural disasters, which will remain in place./.