Can Tho welcomes Indian group to explore business opportunities in agriculture
A view of the meeting. (Photo: VNA)
Can Tho (VNA) – Vice Chairman of the People’s Committee of Can Tho Nguyen Thanh Dung welcomed Indian TATA Group to explore business opportunities in agriculture in the Mekong Delta city when meeting with Country Director Gajanan Hujare on July 29.
TATA is one of the world’s top 10 providers of agricultural equipment and technologies, said Hujare. The group has exported tractors to Vietnam since 1980. It set up an representative office in Can Tho in 2014 and has become active in the Mekong Delta market since last year.
He said TATA hopes for more support from the province to better introduce its agricultural equipment and technologies among local farmers.
TATA business manager Giang Quoc Cuong said the group will focus on providing a wide range of products with new special features at competitive prices to attract buyers.
Dung, for his part, pledged to provide TATA with best conditions to do business in Vietnam as machanisation of agriculture is one of the city’s priorities. Can Tho now has more than 80 percent of agricultural land having employed mechanised farming tools and expects to achieve 100 percent at the earliest.
He urged the firm to adopt practical measures to bring best benefits to farmers./.