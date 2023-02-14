Can Tho: Work on Vinh Thanh IZ to start in June
Construction of the Vinh Thanh Industrial Zone (IZ) in the Mekong Delta City of Can Tho will begin in June, Tran Viet Truong, Chairman of the municipal People's Committee has said.
Illustrative image (Photo: Can Tho Industrial and Export Processing Zones Management Board)Can Tho (VNA) - Construction of the Vinh Thanh Industrial Zone (IZ) in the Mekong Delta City of Can Tho will begin in June, Tran Viet Truong, Chairman of the municipal People's Committee has said.
The IZ, worth over 3.71 trillion VND (160 million USD), will be developed in Vinh Trinh commune, Vinh Thanh district. It will cover an area of 293.7ha in the first phase.
Can Tho city is now home to seven IZs, namely Tra Noc 1, Tra Noc 2, Thot Not, Hung Phu 1, Hung Phu 2A, Hung Phu 2B and Vinh Thanh with a planned area of over 1.000ha, thanhnien.vn reported.
The online newspaper cited Vice Chairman of the committee Duong Tan Hien as saying that these zones had thus far attracted 256 investment projects worth a combined 1.6 billion USD./.