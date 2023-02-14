Business European firms urged to boost investment in green development for Vietnam Finance Minister Ho Duc Phoc had a working session with a delegation of the EU-ASEAN Business Council (EU-ABC) in Hanoi on February 14, during which he expressed a hope that European businesses support and effectively invest in green economic development in Vietnam.

Business Demand for industrial land for rent remains high The demand for industrial land for rent in Vietnam will remain high this year thanks to policies promoting investment in the country, experts said.

Business Vietnam urged to ensure exports to Asian, African markets in 2023 Vietnamese exporters need to ensure their capacity and maintain existing export markets, typically Asian and African outlets, amid many challenges in 2023, a senior trade official has said.

Business Vietjet opens HCM City - Sydney route Vietjet has announced it will launch a new direct route connecting Ho Chi Minh City and Sydney, Australia from April.