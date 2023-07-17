Environment Ministries, localities asked to concentrate on coping with coming storm Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on July 16 asked ministries and localities to concentrate on measures in response to storm Talim, the first storm expected to hit Vietnam this year.

Environment Tropical depression strengthens into Storm Talim A tropical depression active in the East Sea has strengthened into Storm Talim, the first storm expected to hit Vietnam this year, according to the National Center for Hydro-meteorological Forecasting.

Environment Climate change adaptation projects in Mekong Deltal accelerated A meeting on accelerating projects on the Mekong Delta's sustainable development in adaptation to climate change (Mekong DPO projects) was held in the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho on July 15.

Environment Ninh Thuan to grow more new forests The south-central province of Ninh Thuan plans to grow 1,121ha of new forests to replace forest areas which are cut down in 2023-25.