Can Tho works with Japanese experts for wastewater treatment solution
The authorities of Can Tho city had a working session with a research group sponsored by Japan’s Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism on July 17 in a bid to jointly implement a wastewater treatment project for the Mekong Delta city.
A representative of the expert group presents a gift for Can Tho to Deputy Permanent Chairman of the municipal People's Committee Duong Tan Hien (R).(Photo: VNA)
The group consists of experts from the Japanese Nihon Suido Consultants Co., Ltd. and Fukuoka city.
At the meeting, Deputy Permanent Chairman of the municipal People's Committee Duong Tan Hien said Can Tho has recently planned a wastewater treatment network, with a central plant located in Cai Rang district.
The city wishes to collaborate with the expert group to handle wastewater and drainage issues, he noted.
Can Tho also hopes that Japan will offer support in terms of measures to treat and store rainwater for reuse, and introduce technologies to control air quality and emissions from factories in the city, said Hien.
Wada Tetsuo, director of overseas wastewater projects at Nihon Suido, said that the company will set up a field survey team to confirm the content of Can Tho’s overall plan from 2016 to the present, identify priority areas that need improvement and development of drainage systems, and explain the research results.
Nakamuara Shintaro from Fukuoka proposed Can Tho expand the capacity of its existing wastewater treatment system and provide technical training to enhance the treatment efficiency. Fukuoka will cooperate with Nihon Suido to conduct a research project on wastewater treatment for the Vietnamese city.
In January next year, an official workshop will be held to present the research results, and further application will be made to develop the project for future investment, Hien expected./.