Can Tho-Con Dao speedboat service reopens after 9 months
The Mai Linh Express high-speed boat on February 19 carried 339 passengers on its first Can Tho – Con Dao trip after a 9-month hiatus due to the COVID-19 epidemic.
The Mai Linh Express high-speed boat departs from Can Tho to Con Dao on February 19. (Photo: VNA)Can Tho (VNA) - The Mai Linh Express high-speed boat on February 19 carried 339 passengers on its first Can Tho – Con Dao trip after a 9-month hiatus due to the COVID-19 epidemic.
A representative of the Mai Linh Tay Do JSC, which runs the service, said the number of passengers means the boat's full capacity. To get onboard, they must have negative COVID-19 test results valid within 72 hours before the departure, fill out health declarations, and follow the 5K message.
In February, Mai Linh Express is scheduled to have eight trips between the Mekong Delta of Can Tho and Con Dao island in the southern coastal province of Ba Ria-Vung Tau.
Mai Linh Tay Do is one of the two speedboat operators on the route. The other – Phu Quoc Express Joint Stock Company – has yet to announce its date of resumption./.
In February, Mai Linh Express is scheduled to have eight trips between the Mekong Delta of Can Tho and Con Dao island in the southern coastal province of Ba Ria-Vung Tau.
Mai Linh Tay Do is one of the two speedboat operators on the route. The other – Phu Quoc Express Joint Stock Company – has yet to announce its date of resumption./.