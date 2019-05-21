Contributors to the Can Tho education and talent promotion fund are honoured at a meeting on May 21 (Photo: VNA)

– Nearly 1 million disadvantaged students and teachers in the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho have been assisted through the education and talent promotion fund over the last 12 years.The Can Tho Association for Promoting Education held a meeting on May 21 to honour contributors to the fund.Chairman of the association Dinh Viet Khanh said more than 300 billion VND (12.8 million USD) worth of support has benefited local students and teachers during the period, greatly aiding human resources training.At the event, the organisation received nearly 2 billion VND donated to the fund by 35 organisations and individuals.It also presented 250 scholarships worth 1 million VND each to disadvantaged 12th graders with outstanding academic performance.-VNA