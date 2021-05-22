Can Tho’s health sector needs to take the lead in COVID-19 prevention, treatment: PM
The health sector of the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho must focus on implementing drastic and urgent solutions to effectively prevent and control the COVID-19 pandemic, said Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh.
Addressing a working session with representatives of the city’s health sector on May 22, PM Chinh applauded Can Tho for its initial successes in responding to COVID-19 outbreaks.
However, he noted that Can Tho must not be heedless and off guard because it is the centre of the Mekong Delta region and the gateway connecting Can Tho international airport with other localities, and is close to Cambodia where the COVID-19 pandemic is developing very complicatedly and unpredictably.
Can Tho’s health sector must play a central role in the Mekong Delta region with nearly 20 million people, and promote creativity to effectively prevent and control the pandemic, he said.
Attention should be paid to preventing COVID-19 in industrial zones, aiming to early detect, rapidly quarantine and testing, the PM said, stressing the need for the sector to prepare equipment, medical supplies and testing tools to serve treatment and testing.
The health sector was also required to simultaneously promote communication work in order to raise public awareness of the danger of and the importance of preventing the pandemic.
According to Nguyen Phuoc Ton, Deputy Director of the municipal Department of Health, the city's health sector has activated the entire rapid response system to strictly control the situation.
As of May 22, Can Tho recorded 34 people infected with COVID-19, who were imported cases and quarantined upon their arrival. Twenty-eight of them were given the all-clear from coronavirus.
The city's health sector has completed the first vaccination round for 7,759 people and is about to receive 13,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses for the second phase of vaccination from the Ministry of Health./.