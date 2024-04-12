Leaders of the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho on April 12 visit and extend greetings to the city’s Patriotic Clergy Solidarity Association on the occasion of Chol Chnam Thmay. (Photo: VNA)

Can Tho (VNA) – Leaders of the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho on April 12 visited the city’s Patriotic Clergy Solidarity Association and Pitu Khosa Rangsay pagoda on the occasion of Chol Chnam Thmay - the traditional New Year festival of Khmer ethnic minority people.



During the visit, Secretary of the municipal Party Committee Nguyen Van Hieu extended New Year greetings and best wishes to Khmer monks and people, affirming that leaders of the Party, the State, and the city always have paid great attention to ethnic groups.



Socio-economic affairs in ethnic minority people-inhabited have been developed comprehensively while their spiritual and material lives have been improved remarkably, he said.



Hieu hoped that Khmer dignitaries, monks and people in Can Tho will continue promoting solidarity and contributing to the city’s development.



Lieu Sang, a standing member of the city's Patriotic Clergy Solidarity Association, said that thanks to the support of the Party Organisations and administrations at all levels, the lives of Khmer people in the city are getting better and better, especially in the fields of culture, arts and sports. Khmer dignitaries have always called on Khmer people to believe in the Party’s and State’s leadership, and keep united and contribute to the city's development.



Can Tho city is home to 27 ethnic minority groups with over 38,000 people, including nearly 23,700 Khmer people./.







