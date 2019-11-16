World ASEAN members bolster trade with Mexican state The ASEAN Committee in Mexico, comprising Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Thailand, and Vietnam, joined hands with authorities of Mexico’s Yucatan state to arrange a business forum in Merida city on November 15.

World Malaysia’s economic growth slows down in Q3 Malaysia recorded a 4.4-percent expansion in its gross domestic product (GDP) in the third quarter of 2019, compared to 4.9 percent in Q2.

World Singapore fines Swiss banking giant UBS for deceptive trades Singapore has fined Swiss banking giant UBS 8 million USD after investigations showed its advisors deceived clients about prices for bonds and other financial products.

World Malaysia cracks down on loan sharks, financial scammers Malaysian police have arrested thousands of loan sharks and cracked down on financial scammers since 2010, said an official.