World India, Indonesia sign pact to trade in local currencies The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and Bank Indonesia (BI) on March 7 signed and exchanged a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to establish a framework to promote the use of local currencies Indian rupee (INR) and Indonesian rupiah (IDR)). The MoU was signed in the presence of RBI governor Shaktikanta Das and Bank Indonesia Governor Perry Warjiyo.

World Retail gives boost to Vietnam’s economic outlook: Hong Kong-based news site Retail activities in Vietnam saw an impressive 8.5% increase in February, marking a significant boost in the country's economic outlook for the early months of 2024, reported an article published on the Hong Kong-based news site bnnbreaking.com on March 6.

World US supports Indonesia in developing new capital city The US Trade and Development Agency (USTDA) has approved grant funding of 31.3 billion IDR (over 2 million USD) to Indonesia to develop its new capital city of Nusantara (IKN).

World Thailand ramps up safety for Songkran Festival The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) has proposed an increase in the deployment of cutting-edge technology in order to ramp up safety measures for the upcoming Songkran Festival which is slated for April.