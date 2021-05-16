Society Illegal foreign migrant workers in Vietnam to be deported Minister of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs Dao Ngoc Dung has asked for tightened management over foreign labourers working in Vietnam.

Society Infographic Vietnamese universities enter THE’s Impact Rankings 2021 Four Vietnamese universities have been listed in the Impact Rankings 2021 by Times Higher Education (THE), the only global performance tables that assess universities against the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals.

Society Voters need to make health declarations: home affairs minister Those who engage in the upcoming elections, including voters and members of election groups, need to make health declarations in person or through apps, according to a document freshly signed by Minister of Home Affairs Pham Thi Thanh Tra.

Society Swiss Party of Labour voices solidarity with Vietnamese AO victims The Swiss Party of Labour has expressed its solidarity with Vietnamese-French woman Tran To Nga and all Agent Orange (AO)/dioxin victims of Vietnam after a French court rejected Nga’s lawsuit seeking justice for the victims.