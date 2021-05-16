Canada seminar spotlights President Ho Chi Minh’s life and career
The Canada – Vietnam Friendship Society (CVFS) on May 15 held an online seminar featuring the life and career of late President Ho Chi Minh on the occasion of his 131th birthday (May 19).
The online seminar held by the Canada – Vietnam Friendship Society (Photo: VNA)
Participants, including Vietnamese people working, studying and living in Canada as well as Canadians, watched documentaries and listened to songs about the late President.
Steve Rutchinski, a representative from the CVFS (Photo: VNA)
Steve Rutchinski from the CVFS said Vietnam is consitent with President Ho Chi Minh’s teaching and legacy. Under the leadership of the Communist Party of Vietnam, the country has successfully coped with challenges, including the COVID-19 pandemic and impacts of the science-technology and digital technology revolution.
The event aimed to help international friends understand more President Ho Chi Minh./.