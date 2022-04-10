Canada’s foreign minister Melanie Joly at a press conference in Ottawa, Canada. (Photo: AFP/VNA)

Ottawa (VNA) - Canada’s Foreign Minister Melanie Joly is travelling to Indonesia and Vietnam from April 9 to 14 to expand partnerships and reiterate the country’s commitment to engagement with nations throughout the region as part of the government’s forthcoming Canadian Indo-Pacific Strategy.



Canada and the Indo-Pacific region have shared histories, cultures and significant people-to-people ties, according to a press release by Global Affairs Canada.



The release said the prosperity, security and well-being of Canadians will be increasingly linked to economic, social and political developments of the Indo-Pacific region, it said.



“Canada is committed to deepening our diplomatic, security trade and economic engagement in the region to ensure we are seizing opportunities for Canadians and advancing shared priorities,” it said.



During the visit to Indonesia and Vietnam, the Canadian FM will also engage in discussions on pressing global challenges, including the need for a diplomatic solution on the unjustifiable invasion of Ukraine and the efforts of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) to address the ongoing crisis in Myanmar.

“Canada has been a strong, reliable and effective partner of Indonesia, Vietnam and ASEAN, and our celebration of several decades of cooperation is an excellent opportunity to reflect on our experiences and achievements,” Joly said.



Joly also said she looks forward to visiting Indonesia and Vietnam to gain a better understanding of the region, to expand partnerships and to contribute successfully to a more secure, resilient, inclusive and sustainable Indo-Pacific for the benefit of all people.



In Jakarta, Minister Joly will meet with government officials to highlight Canada’s 70th anniversary of bilateral relations with Indonesia, a strategic global partner. In meetings with officials of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), she will reaffirm Canada’s commitment to the association, particularly to its central role in bringing peace, security and prosperity in Southeast Asia.



In Hanoi, she will meet with Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son and Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Hong Dien to underscore the long-standing bilateral ties between the two nations in the lead-up to the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations in 2023.



She will also visit the northern province of Thai Nguyen to meet with ethnic minority women and learn more about how Canada’s development assistance is helping to strengthen women-led businesses in the context of climate change and COVID-19 pandemic.



In 2022, Canada is also celebrating 45 years of cooperation with ASEAN. Canada is one of 11 ASEAN Dialogue Partners and has a diplomatic presence in all 10 Member States as well as a dedicated Ambassador to ASEAN. As a bloc, ASEAN is Canada’s 6th largest trading partner.



Vietnam is Canada’s largest trading partner in the ASEAN region. Bilateral trade continues to grow despite the economic downturn due to the pandemic with trade turnover exceeding 6 billion USD last year, up 19 percent compared to 2020./.