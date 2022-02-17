President of the Vietnam Union of Friendship Organisations (VUFO) Nguyen Phuong Nga (R) presents the insignia to Out-going Canadian Ambassador Deborah Paul (Photo: VNA) Hanoi (VNA) – Out-going Canadian Ambassador Deborah Paul has been honoured with the “For peace and friendship among nations" insignia for her valuable contributions to consolidating and promoting the mutual understanding,



At a ceremony held in Hanoi on February 16, President of the Vietnam Union of Friendship Organisations (VUFO) Nguyen Phuong Nga said many important events in the relationship between the two countries took place during the Canadian diplomat’s tenure in Vietnam, especially the 45th founding anniversary of diplomatic relations in 2018 which marked the fruitful and sustainable development of the bilateral relations.



Ambassador Deborah has played an important role in arranging high-level meetings, phone talks, and exchanges of letters between the two countries’ leaders, and in calling for support for Vietnam at regional and international forums, especially when Vietnam performed its role as the ASEAN Chair 2020, a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council, and for Vietnam's stance in dealing with disputes in the East Sea, she stressed.



She thanked Deborah for her cooperation with and support for Vietnam, expressing her hope that regardless of her position, the Canadian diplomat will continue to pay attention to and make more contributions to the bilateral friendship and cooperation, contributing to deepening the comprehensive partnership between the two countries.



For her part, Deborah pledged that she will continue to contribute to promoting the friendship and cooperation between her country and Vietnam./.

