Business All-round report on Vietnam’s startup ecosystem to be unveiled The Vietnam Open Innovation Landscape Report 2021, the most comprehensive and up-to-date overview of the local startup and innovation ecosystem so far, is set to be released in December.

Business Reference exchange rate down 3 VND after National Day holiday The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,106 VND/USD on September 6, down 3 VND from the rate set on the day before the four-day National Day holiday (September 1).

Business Infographic FDI attraction in eight months tops 19 billion USD Vietnam reeled in more than 19 billion USD from FDI attraction in the first eight months of this year, according to the Ministry of Planning and Investment.